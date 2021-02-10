The day three of the Australian Open 2021 offers us a mouth-watering tie between have Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe. The Rod Laver Arena will be hosting the match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. However, before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. So there is no head-to-head record available for the game as this is the first time that Djokovic and Tiafoe will be pitting their wits against each other. Novak Djokovic Delivers Heartwarming Speech After Registering a Win Against Jeremy Chardy in the 1st Round of Australia Open 2021 (Watch Video).

Talking about the Serbian, he graduated to the second round by defeating Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-1 6-2. He had walked away with the title of last year in the Australian Open 2020 as he defeated Dominic Thiem. Whereas 64th ranked Tiafoe walks into the game with a win against Stefano Travaglia. He won the match 7-6(5) 6-2 6-2. Last year in the Australian Open 2020, he went on to lose against Daniil Medvedev. Tiafoe has a 3-2 win-loss record in 2021. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe Men’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe match in Australian Open 2021 first-round in men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 10 (Wednesday). The game has a tentative start time of 08:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe second-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe men’s singles match online for fans in India.

