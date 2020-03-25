Roger Federer Donates 1 Million Swiss Francs in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Zurich, March 25: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday said that he and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million Swiss Francs in the fight against coronavirus. Federer said in an Instagram post that the donation is being made towards the "most vulnerable families" in Switzerland.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland," said Federer in the post. Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan Memes Go Viral Ahead of Swiss Great's Wimbledon 2019 Final Against Novak Djokovic.

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!" The tennis calendar, like almost all other sports, has come to a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed close to 19,000 lives thus far around the world.