Darren Sammy Urges ICC and Other Cricket Boards to Support #BlackLivesMatter to Fight Racism

Darren Sammy (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The death of African-American man George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on his neck has ignited protest all over the United States and many people from all around the world have also raised their voice against racism. Following the tragedy, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy also expressed his agony and asked people to take stand against the ‘social injustice.’ In a series of tweets, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain also asked International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards to come forward and support #BlackLivesMatter. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why.

Racism has certainly been an issue for many athletes over the years. Last year, the likes of England cricketer Jofra Archer and Manchester United footballer were also subjected to racial abuse by their fans. Well, Sammy is certainly devastated over these sorts of incidents as the veteran cricketer seeks support from people all around the world to eradicate racism. “For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter,” Sammy wrote in one of his tweets.

Frustrated Sammy!!

For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

Plea To ICC!!

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

'Social Injustice'!!

Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 1, 2020

Earlier, Sammy’s former teammate Chris Gayle also took to his official social media account and confessed that not only football, but cricketers also face racial abuse and he himself has faced derogatory comments over his skin colour. “I have travelled the globe and experienced racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on,” Gayle wrote in an Instagram post.