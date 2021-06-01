A day after seeking clarity on the status of Olympic entries, Rohan Bopanna is all set to start his men's doubles French Open 2021 campaign alongside Croatian Franko Škugor on Tuesday. The duo would be taking on Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann of Germany. The match would be played on June 1, 2021 in Court 10. The 41-year old Bopanna has had a good run in the Madrid Open earlier this month where he along with Canada's Denis Shapavalov reached the quarterfinals. Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021: Coco Gauff, Serena Williams & Billie Jean King Support Japanese Tennis Ace For Her Stance

The aggressive Bopanna, whose serve is one of the most important elements of his game, would be looking forward to effectively link up with team Škugor. Interestingly, Bopanna can end up facing his Olympic doubles partner Divij Sharan, who would team up with Argentine Federico Delbonis depending on how they progress.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rohan Bopanna and Franko Škugor vs Andre Begemann and Nikoloz Basilashvil Men's Doubles Match?

The Rohan Bopanna and Franko Škugor vs Andre Begemann and Nikoloz Basilashvili men's doubles fixture would take place in Court 10 on June 1, 2021. The match is to start from 3:45pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of the French Open 2021

Rohan Bopanna and Franko Škugor vs Andre Begemann and Nikoloz Basilashvili Men's Doubles Match?

The Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rohan Bopanna and Franko Škugor vs Andre Begemann and Nikoloz Basilashvili Men's Doubles contest on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rohan Bopanna and Franko Škugor vs Andre Begemann and Nikoloz Basilashvil

Men's Doubles Match?

Rohan Bopanna and Franko Škugor vs Andre Begemann and Nikoloz Basilashvili Men’s Doubles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

