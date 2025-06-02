USA's Madison Keys will lock horns against Hayley Baptiste in the women's singles fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025. The Madison Keys vs Hayley Baptiste French Open 2025 game is expected to begin at 5:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Madison Keys vs Hayley Baptiste French Open 2025 match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Madison Keys vs Hayley Baptiste French Open 2025 Roland Garros fourth-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Novak Djokovic Trades His Racket for a Bicycle and Takes a Nighttime Ride Amid French Open 2025.

French Open Day 9 Schedule

Monday's order of play is on and we are hyped for it 🔥 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/O9yfAXcLJZ#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qAlHm6KCew — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2025

