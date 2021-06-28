The Tour de France, Stage 1 of the race came across with quite a strange moment in the race when a spectator carried a placard that had a message for her grandparents. The spectator caused a major accident as she stood right in the way of the track and cyclists fell one after the other. The police have started investigating the matter and the fan has reportedly fleed from the scene. The police are still looking out for the fan who is reportedly missing from the scene. Tour de France 2021: Spectator Causes Massive Crash During Stage 1 Race, Police Launches Investigation (Watch Video).

The event organisers are also planning legal action against the fan. "We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP. “We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone," he further said in the statement. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the netizens were also quite disgusted with the behaviour.

Check out the video of the incident:

Full thing is insane pic.twitter.com/H3Pm69ey0e — Jack (@onejacktoomany) June 27, 2021

The Tour also cautioned the fans and asked them to respect the safety of the riders. “It was stressful," and also urged the fans to not put the safety of riders at stake for the sake of a photo or a video. Former Tour champion Geraint Thomas said. “I was just concentrating on staying on my bike basically. Happy to get through it."

