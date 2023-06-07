Ready to watch some exciting new movies/ series this week on OTT? We know you all are ready. This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and more. From Shahid Kapoor's thriller web series Bloody Daddy, James Cameron's Avatar 2 to Tovino Thomas's 2018. Speaking about the first big release of the week is the Jio Cinema film Bloody Daddy which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Bloody Daddy Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Turns India’s Answer to John Wick as the Farzi Star Takes On Baddies in Style (Watch Video).

The thriller also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia, Mukesh Bhatt, and Sartaaj Kakkar. Bloody Daddy remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night and is arriving on Jio Cinema from June 9. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Speaking about the storyline, it shows Shahid's character Sumair is an assassin, who goes on a killing spree slashing whoever comes in his way.

The second exciting release of this week is Tovino Thomas' 2018 Everyone is a Hero, a Malayalam film that will release on SonyLIV from June 7. The film revolves around the great floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala, the movie performed exceptionally well at the box office. Written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 Everyone is a Hero stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Aju Varghese, Lal, Sudheesh, Gauthami Nair, Indrans, Thanvi Ram, Narein among others. Now, speaking about the Hollywood release, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to OTT. It follows the story of the Sully family- Jake (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana), their kids, and the trouble that follows them. If you have not watched this film in theatres, you can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. Download and watch it later. 2018 Movie: Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Tanvi Ram and Director Jude Anthany Joseph Celebrate Film's Box Office Success With Cake (View Pic).

How can we forget, Never Have I Ever series? The fourth series is here and we simply can't keep calm. We think you should watch this one. The series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her friends in high school. Ramakrishnan plays Devi and the show revolves around the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Directed by Mindy Kaling and it will release on Netflix, June 8. This series won't let you down, we can assure you that. Here's another one for you. Bloodhounds (Kdrama) stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho in the lead roles. It depicts a story about three young people who set foot in the world of private loans in pursuit of money and get caught up in a huge force. You can watch it on Netflix.

Check Out The Full List Here:

Netflix

1. Barracuda Queens: June 5

2. Arnold: June 7

3. Never Have I Ever S4: June 8

4. This World Can't Tear Me Down: June 8 | Anime

5. Tour de France - Unchained: June 8

6. Bloodhounds: June 9 | Korean

Disney+ Hotstar

1. SaintX: June 7

AppleTV+

1. The Crowded Room: June 9

Hoichoi

1. Noshtoneer: June 9

OTT Movies

Jio Cinema

1. Bloody Daddy: June 9

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Empire of Light: June 9

2. Flamin' Hot: June 9

Regional - Marathi and other PRIME Releases

1. Vimanam: Tamil, Telugu

2. Takkar: Tamil

3. TDM: Marathi

4. Musandi: Marathi

5. Char Fera Nu Chakdol: Gujarati

6. Fuleku: Gujarati

7. Umbrella: Marathi

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

1. Adai Mazhai Kaalam: June 11 | Tamil

SonyLIV

1. 2018: June 7 | Malayalam

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Avatar - The Way of Water: June 7

The OTT platforms have diverse shows catering to different tastes and preferences. If you're looking for some can't-miss favourites to add to your watchlist, here are some must-watch shows that you can check. Happy binge-watching!

