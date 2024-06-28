The Tour de France is back in action with the 2024 edition. The 21-day race across Italy and France is set to commence on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The 2200-mile endurance cycling event features nearly 180 riders competing to clinch the glory. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts at Florence in Italy and has a start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It ends in Nice, France, on Sunday, July 21. The Tour de France has a unique finish this time as due to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024, the race will not finish in the Captial of France for the first time. This will be the first Grand Départ in Italy and the 26th that’s taken place abroad. Meanwhile, you can download the Tour de France Route Map PDF for free. For the first time in 35 years, a final stage means the yellow jersey won't be decided on the penultimate day, but with a time trial in Nice. Tour de France 2026 To Start from Barcelona, Cycling's Biggest Race to Commence From Spanish City For First Time.

What is the Route of Tour de France 2024?

After the start in Florence, the race will pass through four countries in 2024. Italy, San Marino, Monaco and France. Within France, the race will pass through 7 Regions and 30 departments. Apennines (Italy), the Italian and French Alps, Massif Central and Pyrenees will be the mountain ranges on the 2024 Tour route. Twelve locations or stage towns will appear on the Tour map for the first time. lorence, Rimini, Cesenatico, Bologna, Piacenza, Saint-Vulbas, Gevrey-Chambertin, Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, Évaux-les-Bains, Gruissan, Superdévoluy, Col de la Couillole are the twelve stage towns.

Tour de France 2024 Route Map

Tour de France Route Map (Photo Credits: ww.letour.fr)

How Many Time Trials Will be There in Tour de France 2024?

The race will have an unique time trial. Two time trials, 25 + 34 = 59km in total will be conducted during the Tour de France 2024. The second of them taking place on the final Monaco to Nice stage. This will be the first time the race has seen a finale of this type for 35 years. Last time a similar time trial was conducted was during the famous Fignon - LeMond duel in 1989.

What are the Classifications and Bonus Points in Tour de France 2024?

First Three classified rider featuring at strategic points along the route (subject to approval by the International Cycling Union) will have bonus points of 8,5 and 2 awarded to them. Bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds will be awarded to the first three classified riders at road stage finishes. There is also a team classification where the time of the first three riders from each team is put together to create a single time. This is then done in a similar way as the individual general classification.

What are the Sectors and Stages of Tour de France 2024?

There is 14 sectors on white roads during stage nine, amounting to 32km in total. There is 21 stages. Eight flat, four hilly, seven mountain (with four summit finishes at Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet, Plateau de Beille, Isola 2000, Col de la Couillole), two time trials and two rest days. A total of 176 riders will line up at the start of the Tour, divided into 22 teams of 8 riders each. The roof of the tour will be the highest tarmac road in France, he summit of the Bonette pass in the Alps which is 2802 metre high. The total vertical gain during the 2024 Tour de France is 52, 230 metres.

What is the Prize Money of Tour de France 2024?

A total of 2,3 million euros will be awarded to the teams and riders including € 500,000 to the final winner of the overall individual classification. The Tour de France jerseys and classifications are yellow for the overall leader, green for the leader in the points standings, polka-dot for the mountain classification, and white for the best young rider. Along with the jersey prizes, there is an award for the most combative rider of each stage, with the winner wearing a red number on the following day. This is awarded each day, with a 'Super Combativity' award decided by a jury at the end of the race for the most active rider throughout the entire event.

