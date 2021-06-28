A spectator carrying a message for her grandmother stood on the roadside as the cyclists at the Tour de France 2021 just began their race. This caused a massive crash during Stage 1 of the race. Check out the video below:

This dumb dumb just took out half the top contenders. On day 1 : Stage 1 !!! #TourDeFrance pic.twitter.com/faAbqOw0Qz — mylissa fitzsimmons (@mylissafitz) June 26, 2021

