The Tour de France 2024 is set to commence from June 29, Saturday. The 21-day race across Italy and France will feature a total of 176 riders divided in 22 teams of 8 riders each. The 111th edition of the Tour de France will not finish in the Captial of France for the first time. It will be due to the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 and Paralympics. This will be the first Grand Départ in Italy and the 26th that’s taken place abroad. For the first time in 35 years, a final stage means the yellow jersey won't be decided on the penultimate day, but with a time trial in Nice. After the start in Florence, the race will pass through four countries in 2024. Italy, San Marino, Monaco and France. Tour de France 2024 Route Map, Free PDF Download Online: Check Out Stages of Annual Cycling Race Starting From Italy.

When it comes to potential yellow jersey winners, there are four riders due to take the start line in Florence on June 29. The quartet comprises Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who has just won the Giro d'Italia; Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe). All eyes will be on Mark Cavendish in the 111th Tour de France after he postponed retirement to target the Tour win record, currently shared with Eddy Merckx, and gain his 35th win. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) are also set to be there and should challenge for wins.

When is Toure de France 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

he 111th edition of the Tour de France starts at Florence in Italy and has a start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It ends in Nice, France, on Sunday, July 21. For Live telecast and streaming details, fans can read more. Tour de France 2026 To Start from Barcelona, Cycling's Biggest Race to Commence From Spanish City For First Time.

Where to Toure de France 2024 Live Telecast, Live Streaming and Viewing Option?

The worldwide broadcast rights of the Tour de France 2024 is with TV5Monde and GCN+. Hence the live streaming viewing option of the Tour de France 2024 will be available on TV5Monde and GCN+. The Tour de France will be shown live in 190 countries. Fans can check the country by country list of the Tour de France 2024 broadcasters here.

