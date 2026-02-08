American alpine skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn was airlifted to a local hospital on Sunday after a heavy crash during the women’s downhill final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The 41-year-old, who was attempting a historic comeback, lost control just 13 seconds into her run. Vonn clipped the fourth gate of the course with her right arm, which sent her into an unbalanced rotation off a jump. She landed sideways on the hard-packed snow and tumbled several times before coming to a rest. Penisgate at 2026 Winter Olympics: What is Ski Jumping Gold Medal Scandal?

The race was immediately halted as medical personnel rushed to the scene. Witnesses reported hearing the three-time Olympic medallist crying out in pain as she was attended to on the snow for approximately 15 minutes.

Due to the location of the accident on the steep Tofane slope, a mountain rescue helicopter was deployed to the course. Vonn was strapped to a gurney and hoisted from the mountain to be transported for further evaluation. The U.S. Ski Team has not yet released a formal medical update, stating only that she is undergoing a thorough assessment by specialists.

Lindsey Vonn Crash

🚨🇺🇸 US skiing star Lindsey Vonn is airlifted to the hospital after crashing just 13 seconds into her downhill run in the Olympic final. The three-time medalist came into the Games with a “completely ruptured” ACL in her left knee. pic.twitter.com/bXpWTNms2m — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 8, 2026

Vonn's appearance in Sunday's race was considered an extraordinary feat of endurance. Only nine days prior, she had suffered a ruptured ACL, bone bruising, and meniscus damage during a World Cup event in Switzerland.

Despite the severity of that injury, and having previously undergone a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, Vonn had insisted on competing. She successfully completed two training runs on Friday and Saturday, clocking the third-fastest time in her final practice session.

Lindsey Vonn Crash Video

BREAKING🚨: U.S. skiing veteran Lindsey Vonn crashes at the Winter Olympics; medevac’d by helicopter pic.twitter.com/J7Vamo3C6r — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 8, 2026

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash

The crash cast a sombre mood over the Olympic venue, where thousands of fans, including celebrities like rapper Snoop Dogg, had gathered to witness Vonn's final Olympic bid.

Following a 30-minute delay, the race resumed. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, eventually secured the gold medal with a time of 1:36.10. Germany’s Emma Aicher took silver, while home favourite Sofia Goggia of Italy claimed the bronze.

Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), described the incident as "tragic but part of the reality of ski racing," praising Vonn for her immense contribution to the sport and her tenacity in reaching the starting gate at 41 years of age.

