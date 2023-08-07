Javelin as a sport was not much known by the sports fraternity in India before the year 2021. The nation has been bullish on Cricket and also to some extent on Hockey, Football, Badminton and Tennis. However, an individual sport such as Javelin was not much talked about until Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In the global event, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books as he become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in Men's Javelin Throw event. The day on which he achieved the landmark was August 7, 2021. 'Keep Going' Neeraj Chopra Lauds Kishore Jena For His Gold Medal Winning Effort in Men’s Javelin Throw Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 (See Post)

Following Neeraj's triumph, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced that India will celebrate National Javelin Day on August 7 to pay tribute to one of the greatest moments in India’s sporting history. On an auspicious day, 32 States and Union Territories units affiliated with AFI organise Javelin competitions throughout the country. This helps to promote the sport at the grassroots level.

India Celebrates National Javelin Day Today !!

ITS JAVELIN DAY Large number of athletes are expected to compete in javelin throw event across the country today. @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/lAPeos4HSq — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2023

Why is National Javelin Day Celebrated on August 07 in India?

On August 7, 2021, Neeraj Chopra produced an incredible effort of 87.58m mark in Men's Javelin Throw event at Tokyo Olympics. The feat was a history-making one as it was India’s first track and field gold medal in the Olympic Games. So, India celebrates National Javelin Day to honour Neeraj Chopra's heroics. Neeraj's scintillating performance brought the Javelin Throw event on India's map. Thus, AFI decided to honour the ace Javelin Thrower by celebrating National Javelin Day on August 7 every year.

