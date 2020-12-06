Jehan Daruvala scripted history after becoming the first Indian racing driver to win a Formula 2 race. Daruvala, 22, clinched the Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 after beating F1 inbound Mick Schumacher to become the first from India to have topped the podium in any F2 race. He is already the first Indian to have earned a podium finish in Formula 2 after finishing third at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Daruvala, racing for Carlin won the race by 2.9 seconds. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished second while DAMS driver Dan Ticktum, who was involved in a race-long battle with Daruvala, came third. Here we take a look at who is Jehan Daruvala and his achievements. Jehan Daruvala Creates History With Sakhir Race 2020 Win, Becomes First Ever Indian to Win Formula 2 Race.

Mick Schumacher, who failed to make the podium, won the Formula 2 drivers’ championship by 14 points. He had secured a move to F1 next season after winning in Bahrain. But the 21-year-old German, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, finished 18th after he had flat-spotted a tyre in the first lap. This was Jehan’s first-ever Formula 2 race win and the second time he has achieved a podium finish. Take a look at some facts about him.

Who is Jehan Daruvala?

Born to Khurshed and Kainaz Daruvala in a Parsi family on 1998, Jehan Daruvala is an Indian racing driver who competes in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. He races for Carlin Motorsport and is also a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

Facts About Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala is a protégé of the Force India F1 Team

He started Karting at the age of 13 and was coached by Rayomand Banajee

Jehan was one of the three winners of the ‘One in a Billion Hunt’ tournament organized by Force India F1 Team in 2011

Jehan Daruvala became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race when he clinched the Sakhir Sprint Race 2020 on December 6

He is also the first Indian to achieve a podium finish at the Formula 2 Championships. He achieved it at the Bahrain Grand Prix support race

Jehan topped the podium at the final race of the season at the Sakhir Sprint Race and created history. Schumacher, who finished 18th in the season’s final race, will be joining F1 team Haas next season after being signed by them earlier this week. Daruvala won the race by 2.9 seconds while his Carlin teammate Yuki Tsunoda came second and was over 3.5 seconds behind Jehan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).