ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: England national cricket team takes on India national cricket team in the second game of the five-match Test series. The ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025 takes place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham from July 02 onwards and has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IND vs ENG 2025: India’s Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Hints on India’s Probable XI for Second Test Against England.

We have drafted the ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND).

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), KL Rahul (IND) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Chris Woakes (ENG) and Brydan Carse (ENG). IND vs ENG 2025: Farokh Engineer Says Pataudi Medal Was an Afterthought, Urges England Cricket Board To Do Better (Watch Video).

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Ben Stokes (vc).

ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (IND), Ben Duckett (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Chris Woakes (ENG) and Brydan Carse (ENG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).