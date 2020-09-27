WWE Clash of Champions 2020 will take place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on September 27, 2020. The upcoming pay per view as the name suggests will have numerous title matches on the card. This year due to the coronavirus outbreak the event will take place without the crowd, however, through ThunderDome concept, the feel of the audience will be created. Interesting matches like Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso for Universal Championship and Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for WWE Championship are part of the event. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Clash of Champions 2020 live streaming, preview and match card. WWE Raw Sept 21, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Assaults Drew McIntyre & Hits Keith Lee With Punt Kick; Retribution Reveals Themselves.

Drew McIntyre after successfully defending his WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2020 was brutally assaulted the very next day on Raw by The Viper where he was hit with three punt kick. Two weeks later, The Scottish Psychopath took perfect revenge by hitting three claymore kicks to Orton. The Viper earned the opportunity for WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions 2020 by defeating Seth Rollins and Keith Lee in the triple-threat number one contender match which took place the very next day after WWE Payback 2020. Roman Reigns sent out a strong message to Jey Uso this past week on SmackDown where he hit him with a superman punch. Speaking about women's division then Zelina Vega defeated Mickie James to earn Raw Women's Championship title opportunity against Asuka at Clash of Champions 2020. WWE SmackDown Sept 25, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Hits Jey Uso With Superman Punch Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Clash of Champions.

Match Card For WWE Clash of Champions 2020

1. Asuka (c) vs Zelina Vega - Raw Women's Championship (Kick-off Match)

2. Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton - Ambulance Match For WWE Championship

3. Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs Jey Uso - WWE Universal Championship

4. Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

5. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs The Riott Squad - Women's Tag Team Championship

6. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and/or Lince Dorado) - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

7. Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn - Triple Threat Ladder Match For Intercontinental Championship

8. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza - Raw Tag Team Championship

9. Bobby Lashley vs Apollo Crews - United States Championship

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: Amway Center, Florida

Day and Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Through Online Streaming: WWE Clash of Champions 2020 can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. The upcoming event of WWE can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020 in India: WWE Clash of Champions 2020 can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view Clash of Champions 2020 on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on September 28, 2020.

Apart from the Universal title match and WWE title match, it will be interesting to see high flying action between AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy for Intercontinental title, where they will put their body on the line through a ladder match. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

