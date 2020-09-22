WWE Raw September 21, 2020 episode was the last one before Clash of Champions 2020. Many title matches got booked on this recently-concluded episode of Monday Night Raw. We saw Randy Orton take out Drew McIntyre ahead of the title match this Sunday. The Viper further went on to give punt kick to Keith Lee. Apart from this, we saw Retribution members revealed their identity as they now have the contract in WWE for themselves. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw September 21, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Sept 18, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Teams Up With Jey Uso to Defeat Sheamus & King Corbin, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks (View Pics)

Drew McIntyre was in a match against Keith Lee, however, we saw interruption by Randy Orton where he damaged the jaw of Scottish Psychopath by steel chair. The Viper then went to give punt kick to Keith Lee, post which he enjoyed the sight of destruction he has made. The Retribution confronted The Hurt Business, as their members - T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjac faced Bobby Lashley, MVP and Cedric Alexander in a six-man tag team match. The match ended in chaos as other members of Retribution came and attacked The Hurt Business. Brock Lesnar Contract Expires With WWE, Roman Reigns Chosen as Beast Incarnate's Replacement.

Now let's speak of women's division, Zelina Vega earned title opportunity against Asuka at upcoming Clash of Champions 2020 after defeating Mickie James in one on one match. We also saw Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax brutally defeat Lana and Natalya. Baszler and Jax will defend Women's Tag Team title against The Riot Squad on this Sunday at Clash of Champions, 2020.

Braun Strowman Defeats Dabba Kato at Raw Underground

View this post on Instagram #BraunStrowman finally got his hands on @dabbakato! #RAWUnderground A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT

Seth Rollins Insult Rey Mysterio & His Family

View this post on Instagram What information does @wwerollins really have on the #MysterioFamily? #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:12pm PDT

Zelina Vega Defeats Mickie James

View this post on Instagram @zelina_vegawwe picks up a big victory over @themickiejames! #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 21, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT

Retribution Reveals Themselves

View this post on Instagram #RETRIBUTION have finally revealed themselves!! #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 21, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT

Randy Orton Hits Keith Lee With Punt Kick

Randy Orton Takes Advantage of Chaos

View this post on Instagram Tonight was pure CHAOS but @randyorton thrives on chaos... #RETRIBUTION A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 21, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Andrade and Angel Garza emerge victorious over Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and Dominik Mysterio, Humberto Carrillo in triple threat Tag Team match. They now have earned the opportunity to face The Street Profits at Clash of Champions 2020 for Raw Tag Team Championship.

