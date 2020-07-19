WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will take place on July 19 at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE is taping all its shows and main events at this venue due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. The upcoming pay per view of WWE is headlined as 'Horror Show at Extreme Rules'. In order to make the event creative, WWE has planned different setup for matches like the way they did at Money in the Bank 2020 and WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for live streaming, preview and match card for WWE Extreme Rules 2020. WWE Raw July 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Kevin Owens Defeats Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 36 Rematch; Shayna Baszler & Bianca Belair Return to Monday Night.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has done well so far after becoming champion at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Brock Lesnar. He will now face the challenge from Dolph Ziggler. The stipulation of this match will be revealed by Heel Ziggler on the day of the event itself. Seth Rollins injured Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw a few weeks back and even requested him to retire and make a sacrifice for the betterment of Monday Night Raw. Mysterio vowed Monday Night Messiah that he will make him pay for what he has done. Rey Mysterio fixed a very dreadful stipulation of his match with Rollins which is known as 'Eye For an Eye Match' where victory can be achieved after destroying the opponent's eye.

Braun Strowman will be in a non-title match against Bray Wyatt. Wyatt was unable to defeat Strowman at Money in the Bank 2020 for Universal title. Strowman on Wyatt's return had challenged him for a bizarre Swamp Fight match. Now moving on to women's division, Sasha Banks has challenged Asuka for Raw Women's championship, while her tag-team partner Bayley will be defending SmackDown Women's Title against Nikki Cross. Sasha Banks and Bayley retained their Women's Tag Team title by defeating The Kabuki Warriors this past week on Raw.

Match Card For WWE Extreme Rules 2020

1. Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP (WWE United States Championship)

2. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus (Bar Fight match)

3. Seth Rollins vs. (Eye for an Eye match)

4. Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship)

5. Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

6. Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)

7. Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight, non-title match)

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Day and Date: Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Through Online Streaming: WWE Extreme Rules 2020 can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. The upcoming event of WWE can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 in India: WWE Extreme Rules 2020 can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view Extreme Rules 2020 on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on July 20, 2020.

It will be interesting to see the battle between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, as both wrestlers are into a great feud, also the Master of 619 has crossed his prime, therefore, WWE can find a way to give him break after this battle. Apart from this, we will have to see how Asuka manage fights to defend her title against Sasha Banks. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

