The recently-concluded episode of Monday Night Raw has set the perfect script for the upcoming main event 'Horror Show at Extreme Rules' which will take place this Sunday on July 19, 2020. We witnessed surprise return of wrestlers, amazing moments and matches booked on July 13, 2020 episode of WWE Raw. Kevin Owens embarrassed Seth Rollins yet again by defeating him this week on Raw at WrestleMania 36 rematch. Fans were shocked to see the return of Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair to Monday Night Raw. Scroll down below for more actions and results from WWE Raw July 13, 2020 episode. WWE Raw Results and Highlights, July 6, 2020: Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio Defeat Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy in Tag Team Match, Asuka Emerges Victorious Over Bayley in 'Champion vs Champion' Contest (View Pics)

The show kickstarted with MVP VIP lounge where he invited Dolph Ziggler for the interview. Drew McIntyre did interrupt and went on to attack Ziggler, however, the heel wrestler somehow escaped the ring. Later, Dolph Ziggler assaulted Drew McIntyre from behind at the backstage area when WWE Champion was busy giving an interview. It will indeed be interesting to see both wrestlers battle at Horror Show in Extreme Rules.

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins by pinning him down to the count of three after delivering a stunner. KO received help from Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Aleister Black as they ensured Buddy Murphy stay away from aiding Monday Night Messiah. Prior to the match, there was heated debate between KO and Rollins, also Monday Night Messiah had a face-off against Rey, whom he will face at Extreme Rules this Sunday in 'An Eye for an Eye match' Here’s Look at Five Best Matches of Beast Incarnate in WWE (Watch Videos)

Shayna Baszler returns to Raw, as she interrupted R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa 24X7 championship match. The Queen of Spades attacked the Ninjas of Tozawa. Baszler then went on to say that she will soon streamline things in women's division. Bianca Belair also returned to team up with Ruby Riot as they defeated The IIconics in a tag team match. We also witnessed Sasha Banks and Bayley in main event Tag Team championship match, where they successfully defended their title against Kabuki Warriors. Asuka will be facing Sasha Banks for Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, 2020. ‘Adam Cole Made The NXT Championship’ Says Triple H After Keith Lee Ended Title Reign of The Undisputed Era Leader at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2020

Randy Orton Taught R-Truth Some Lesson

View this post on Instagram @ronkillings1 learned how to spell "unstoppable" on #WWERaw: R-K-O. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:35pm PDT

Sasha Banks & Bayley Still Champions

Randy Orton Challenges Big Show to Unsanctioned Match

View this post on Instagram @randyorton challenges @wwethebigshow to an unsanctioned match next week on #WWERaw! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 13, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

Rey Mysterio Monitors KO vs Rollins Match

Shayna Baszler Returns

Bianca Belair Returns to Help Ruby Riot

View this post on Instagram @biancabelairwwe and @rubyriottwwe make a great team! #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 13, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

Andrade and Angel Garza defeated The Viking Raiders in an Elimination match in this past week episode of Raw. Now fans will eagerly wait for Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020 where all exciting matches are lined up. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).