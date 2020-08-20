WWE NXT August 19, 2020 episode took place at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This was the last episode of the black and gold brand before we head to NXT TakeOver XXX which is scheduled to take place this Saturday on August 22, 2020. On this week's episode of NXT, we saw Pat McAfee confronts Adam Cole. We also witnessed Johnny Gargano and The Velveteen Dream earn the final two spots for North American Title at TakeOver XXX. Gargano defeated Ridge Holland, while The Velveteen Dream emerge victorious over Finn Balor. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE NXT Aug 19, 2020 results and highlights. WWE NXT Aug 12, 2020 Results and Highlights: Keith Lee Hit With Fireball Post Signing Contract For World Title Match Against Karrion Kross at TakeOver XXX; The Velveteen Dream Returns (View Pics)

In the other segment of NXT, we saw Dakota Kai pinned Jessi Kamea in singles action after blasting her with the Go To Kick. Kai then called out NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who got kicked by Raquel González. We then saw Pat McAfee accompanied by former Super Bowl Champion A.J. Hawk and former Indianapolis Colts teammate Darius Butler who called out Adam Cole. The entire unit of The Undisputed Era came out to have a verbal discussion with Pat McAfee and his allies. Cole promised to end McAfee at TakeOver XXX.

The Velveteen Dream took full advantage of the distraction caused by Cameron Grimes, which allowed him to plant Dream Valley Driver and Purple Rainmaker elbow drop to steal the win. After the match, we saw Bronson Reed stood tall in the chaos which took place amongst the competitors for NXT North American title at TakeOver XXX. WWE News: From Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre's Possible Feud to Samoa Joe’s Return Details, Here Are 5 Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart Defeat Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah

View this post on Instagram Have @rhearipley_wwe & @shotziblackheart finally vanquished the #RobertStoneBrand?! #WWENXT A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:26pm PDT

The Undisputed Era in Debate With Pat McAfee & Allies

Cameron Grimes Distract Finn Balor

Johnny Gargano Celebrates Victory With Wife Candice LeRae

Now fans will eagerly wait for NXT TakeOver XXX, as we are just two days away from the mega event of the black and gold brand. Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee, Keith Lee vs Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai vs Io Shirai and NXT North American Title ladder match will be the matches to watch out for at TakeOver XXX on August 22, 2020.

