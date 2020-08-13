WWE NXT Aug 12, 2020 episode took place at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The black and gold brand of WWE delivered fans with extravagant and thrilling actions. We witnessed a shocking fireball attack on Keith Lee orchestrated by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Apart from this we also saw the return of The Velveteen Dream who fought in a triple threat match to earn the opportunity for NXT North America Title at TakeOver XXX. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE NXT Aug 12, 2020 results and highlights. WWE NXT Aug 5, 2020 Results and Highlights: Former All-Pro NFL Punter Pat McAfee Hits Adam Cole With a Punt; Dakota Kai to Face Io Shirai For NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver XXX.

On this week's episode of NXT, we saw Karrion Kross defeat Danny Burch after which Keith Lee headed to the ring to sign the contract for NXT World title match at TakeOver XXX. However, The Limitless One was left all shocked along with fans after he was hit with a fireball. Speaking about The Velveteen Dream, he collided against Cameron Grimes and Kushida to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. Cameron Grimes stole the victory where he blasted Kushida with the Cave-In. This happened when Kushida had Dream locked in the Hoverboard Lock. The Velveteen Dream wasn't pinned or submitted therefore he will get one more opportunity to earn a spot for NXT North American Title match next week by squaring off against Finn Balor. Dream and Balor had a face-off after the match, it will be interesting to see who makes it to NXT TakeOver XXX. WWE News: CM Punk’s Advice to Rey Mysterio for Revenge on Seth Rollins, Details About Retribution and Other Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

In the other segment of NXT, we saw, Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah defeat Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter. Bronson Reed emerges victorious against Damian Priest proving that he did not earn the opportunity for North American title by fluke. Mia Yim won against Indi Hartwell. Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era interrupted Drake Maverick vs Killian Dain match. Cole challenged Pat McAfee to confront him next week on NXT.

Fireball Hits Keith Lee

Mia Yim Tries to Calm Down Keith Lee

The Velveteen Dream & Finn Balor Comes Face to Face

We still have one more episode on NXT to come before we head to TakeOver XXX event on Aug 22, 2020. Lot more surprises and shocking news are yet to be revealed in coming days, stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).