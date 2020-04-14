WWE Raw April 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins Stomps Drew McIntyre; Monday Night Messiah Eyes on World Championship Title (View Pics)

WWE Raw April 13, 2020, took place at Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. We saw the show kicked off with Drew McIntyre addressing the crowd and thanking them for their support. However, in the midst of that, Andrade came out with Zelina Vega and challenged him for a champion vs champion match. The match did take place as the main event, which WWE Champion won by giving claymore kick to the United States Champion Andrade. After, the match, Seth Rollins, out of nowhere entered and gave superkick to McIntyre followed by a stomp. The Monday Night Messiah then started staring at the WWE title, this clearly indicates that he is eyeing on the world championship match. WWE Raw April 6, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Big Show to Retain His World Title (View Pics)
Andrade was the one responsible to injure Drew McIntyre when the Scottish Psychopath was NXT champion. This gave good reason to McIntyre for payback. NXT Women's champion Charlotte Flair also came out and addressed Lo Shirai. Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match took off as Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane, while Shayna Baszler won against Sarah Logan by match stoppage. Prior to both matches Becky Lynch, said that she is ready for the upcoming challenger who will be determined by winning Money in the Ladder match. The men's Money in the Bank match will kick off from next week. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Become New World Champion, Edge Crushes Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match (View Pics)
Seth Rollins Stomp Drew McIntyre
@wwerollins is looking to make things right ... at the expense of #WWEChampion @dmcintyrewwe. #WWERaw
Drew McIntyre & Andrade Face-Off Each Other
It’s Main Event time!! Who is the most dominant champion on #WWERaw?! @dmcintyrewwe @andradealmas
Shayna Baszler Looks Determinant
@qosbaszler brutalizes @sarahloganwwe and moves on to #MITB! #WWERaw
Men's Money in The Bank Qualifying Match For Next Week
Some straight-up BALLIN' news on the #VIPLounge...
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw, there will be THREE #MITB Qualifying Matches:
🔴 @reymysterio vs. @WWE_Murphy
🔴 @WWEAleister vs. @austintheory1
🔴 @WWEApollo vs. @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/KNA0O7RrZ8
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2020
Now Seth Rollins introducing himself in the title picture, it will be interesting to see how things take off in the upcoming episode of Raw. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.