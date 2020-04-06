WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Become New World Champion, Edge Crushes Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match (View Pics)

Drew McIntyre Becomes WWE Champion (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 36 finally completed on a high note and it indeed provided a good amount of entertainment to fans. Most importantly, WWE showcased the high spirit by organising its flagship event without hampering any precautionary measures of coronavirus. The show might have taken place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida behind closed doors, however, it did keep fans around the world on its seat. Now speaking about results of WrestleMania 36 part 2, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become new WWE Champion, while Edge finally had his revenge done by defeating Randy Orton in last man standing match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WrestleMania 36 part 2. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 1 Results and Highlights: Braun Strowman Defeats Goldberg to Become New Universal Champion; The Undertaker Walks Out Victorious in Boneyard Match (View Pics)

Brock Lesnar hit McIntyre with multiple F5, however, it wasn't enough to defend his title. The Scottish Psychopath who started off the match with a claymore kick walked out victorious. Speaking about Edge and Randy Orton match, both wrestlers fought their heart out and made their match as the best match of WrestleMania 36. The last man standing match between these two wrestlers will be remembered for ages, the Rated R was in tears after emerging victorious against The Viper. Now let us have a look at some glimpses of the show of shows. WWE SmackDown April 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Plays Mind Games With His WrestleMania 36 Opponent John Cena (View Pics)

Edge Escapes Narrowly

Edge With Some Innovation

Randy Orton With His Dangerous Moves

Finally Edge Standing Tall

Rob Gronkowski is New 24X7 Champion

Drew McIntyre Kicks Out on Lesnar's F5

The Fiend Defeats John Cena

What did we just watch?! 👀😳 #WrestleMania

Few Glimpse From Firefly Fun House Match

WHAT is HAPPENING inside the #FireflyFunHouse at #WrestleMania?!?! @johncena #BrayWyatt

Bayley is Still WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley to Become New WWE NXT Champion

#AndNew @wwenxt Women's Champion @charlottewwe. #WrestleMania

Finally, Show Ending on High Note

The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. If yesterday we saw The Undertaker stunning the crowd, today it was another WWE Hall of Famer Edge blow us crazy. It must be noted that Edge and Randy Orton battled in almost all areas of Performance Center, also The Viper started off the match with multiple RKOs. However, in the end, Edge proves that he is still the best in the business. Now, it will be interesting to see, how WWE plans script for the coming days. Raw and SmackDown will continue to telecast at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.