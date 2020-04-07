WWE Raw April 6, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Big Show to Retain His World Title (View Pics)

Big Show And Drew McIntyre (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw April 6, 2020, took place at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This was the first episode of Monday Night Raw after iconic WrestleMania 36 which took place for two nights. The flagship event of WWE took place behind closed gates amid coronavirus outbreak. In the recently-concluded episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show for WWE Championship. The Scottish Psychopath successfully defended his world title against Big Show. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Raw April 6, 2020. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 1 Results and Highlights: Braun Strowman Defeats Goldberg to Become New Universal Champion; The Undertaker Walks Out Victorious in Boneyard Match (View Pics)

Drew McIntyre after creating history at WrestleMania by pinning Brock Lesnar received a challenge from Big Show. The Scottish Psychopath accepted his challenge, where he emerged victorious by giving claymore kick to Big Show. Apart from that, we saw the return of Nia Jax this past week on Raw. Nia Jax defeated Deonna Purrazo in her comeback match. Seth Rollins who faced defeat by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 in no disqualification match defeated Denzel Dejournette. Now let us have look at few glimpses from Monday Night Raw. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Become New World Champion, Edge Crushes Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match (View Pics)

Drew McIntyre Defeats Big Show

View this post on Instagram Last night @dmcintyrewwe beat #BrockLesnar...and @wwethebigshow 😱 #WrestleMania A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 6, 2020 at 8:05pm PDT

Drew McIntyre Defends His Title on The Same Night He Won

Nia Jax is Back!

View this post on Instagram The #IrresistibleForce @niajaxwwe is BACK on #WWERaw! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 6, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

Apart from this action, we saw Raw Tag Team Champion The Street Profits in action against Angel Garza and Austin Theory twice. First, the match ended in disqualification due to the interference by Zelina Vega. On the second instance, the Tag Team Champions teamed up with Bianca Bellair to win against Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Zelina Vega.