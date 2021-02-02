WWE Raw Feb 1, 2021 episode was eagerly awaited by fans as it took place the very next day after the conclusion of exciting Royal Rumble 2021. Edge who won Men's Royal Rumble 2021 was expected to announce his challenger for WrestleMania 37, however, he decided to complete his revenge against Randy Orton. After almost a decade, the Rated-R superstar wrestled on the main event of Raw where he defeated The Viper via pinfall. Alexa Bliss distracted Orton during the match which helped Edge register the win. Drew McIntyre was hit by Brogue kick by Sheamus which indicated that he wants to challenge the Scottish Psychopath for WWE Championship title. WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Winner, Highlights and Results: Edge Heads to WrestleMania 37; Drew McIntyre Defeats Goldberg to Retain World Title.

The show was opened by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre where he was interrupted by Edge when he was praising actions from Royal Rumble 2021. We then saw Sheamus appear in the ring insisting Edge to make a decision for WrestleMania 37. The Rated-R superstar says he will take some time and then left the ring by addressing McIntyre that the champion has a huge target on his back. Immediately after that Sheamus hit McIntyre with a kick. Later in the show, McIntyre was interviewed related to The Celtic Warrior's action, to which the champion replied that if Sheamus wants to fight him for WWE Champion, then he gets what he wants.

Apart from this, we saw Damian Priest defeats The Miz. We also witnessed Carlito back in action as he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to register a victory against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Raw Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business defeated Lucha House Party to retain Raw Tag Team titles. From women's division, we saw Alexa Bliss defeat Nikki Cross. Lana and Naomi became number 1 contender for Women's Tag Team title as they defeated Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair & Asuka via pinfall.

Lana & Naomi Pose After Big Win

Carlito is Back in Action

Damian Priest After Defeating The Miz

Fans will now wait for the upcoming episode of Raw where it will be interesting to see how Randy Orton reacts to Alexa Bliss distraction. Also, fans will be curious to know the main event card for WrestleMania 37 as Edge has yet not confirmed his opponent.

