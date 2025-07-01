The first Monday Night RAW after a successful Night of Champions 2025 has set the ball rolling for all their upcoming WWE Premier Live Events (PLE), which include SummerSlam. Almost every RAW roster superstar was in attendance at Pittsburgh, which had a title change, and a crucial championship match was also set up for the upcoming Evolution PLE. Check out the results and highlights from WWE RAW below. WWE Night of Champions 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship Title, Cody Rhodes Becomes King of Ring and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

Iko Sky vs Rhea Ripley for EVOLUTION

Rhea 'Mami' Ripley kicked off RAW, but instantly, Iyo Sky addressed the elephant in the room and picked the former as her next challenger for the Women's World Championship. The segment ended with both Ripley and Sky engaging in a stare-down.

It's ON!

Will it be OFFICIAL for WWE Evolution?! pic.twitter.com/aeRaTf26rE — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2025

New World Tag Champions

The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh took on champions The New Day, where Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston controlled the match at the start until the 'Black Prince' entered the ring. After gaining momentum, Balor and McDonagh never looked back and managed to win the titles to the delight of the fans.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Are Tag Champs

We have NEW World Tag Team Champions! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rfii5KyS1V — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2025

Battle of Monsters

In a much-awaited clash, Rusev took on Shemus after weeks of verbal spats between the two monsters. The match, as expected, was a physical one, where both wrestlers showcased their prowess and might, only for Rusev to take advantage of an exposed turnbuckle to pick up the win. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women's Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE Event

All Out Brawl

World heavyweight champion Gunther came out to the ring and addressed his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, Goldberg. However, Gunther uttered Seth Rollins' name, who came out and responded as the men's Money in the Bank. However, CM Punk cut short Rollins, only to end up hitting Gunter. Rollins, who ran into the stands, found himself the recipient of a sneak attack by LA Knight.

Gunther, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight's Wild Melee

Sami-Penta vs Reed-Breakker

In a revenge match of sorts for Penta and Sami Zayn, the duo clashed against the pair of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who have been creating havoc on RAW in their alliance with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Both Zayn and Penta were on the back foot as Reed and Breakker downed their opponents. However, the crowd favourites made a comeback in the match only for Paul Heyman to distract the referee and ensure his stable members gained a win. In the end, Jey Uso had to come out and rescue Penta and Sami from an assault as Breakker and Reed left the ring to end the show.

