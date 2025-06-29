Organized at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the WWE Night of Champions 2025 was an absolute banger. All the big, vital fights, the fights that mattered the most took place in the WWE Night of Champions 2025, June 28 episode. The King of the Ring Tournament and the Queen of the Ring Tournament final, deciding the title holders took place. While after a series of heated promos, stalwarts John Cena and CM POunk were finally involved in the high-stakes fight. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 27: CM Punk Destroys John Cena With Savage 'Thuganomics' Promo; Giulia Wins US Title and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 made us witness some great fights as Randy Orton battled Cody Rhodes, Asuka took on Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez fought in a street fight, while Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa locked horns for the United States Championship. Read below to know the full results of the WWE Night of Champions 2025, June 28 episode. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 23: Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill Win King & Queen of Ring Tournament Semi-Finals, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

King Of The Ring Tournament 2025 Final: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

The first match of the WWE Night of Champions 2025, June 28 episode was the highly awaited King Of The Ring Tournament 2025 Final. Cody Rhodes fought with his once mentor Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes beat Randy Orton in this one, by pinfall, claiming the King Of The Ring Tournament 2025 title.

'All RHODES'

All RHODES lead to SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/5Bz1nhE79L — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez

An evenly poised fight that could have gone another way, as the two stalwarts Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez decided to give it their all. Rhea Ripley emerged victorious with a pinfall, beating her friend-turned-foe, Raquel Rodriguez.

What a Match!

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Sami Zayn emerged victorious in this match after a Helluva kick, beating Karrion Kross by pinfall, winning the segment. Sami Zayn won despite Karrion Kross trying to constantly tease him.

Victory for Sami Zayn!

Sami Zayn brings the FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PAiY2inqp6 — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

United States Championship 2025 Title Match: Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa (w/ JC Mateo)

Defending champion Jacob Fatu got beaten by Solo Sikoa, who now emerges as the new United States Championship 2025 title holder. This segment was a chaotic one, where Solo Sikoa emerged as a new leader, while Jacob Fatu was beaten by pinfall.

US Championship 2025

Queen Of The Ring Tournament 2025 Final: Asuka vs Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill emerged as the 2025 Queen Of The Ring Tournament champion, in what was the shortest segment of the night. This match was also won by pinfall, where Asuka looked like she could have won multiple times, but Jade Cargill had the last laugh.

'QUEEN CARGILL'

Say hello to QUEEN CARGILL! 👑 pic.twitter.com/rbUYZzg2dB — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena vs CM Punk

Defending champion and legend John Cena won the most-awaited fight of the WWE Night of Champions 2025, June 28 episode. John Cena retains the Undisputed WWE Title after all the chaos in the world ringside. In the ending minutes, CM Punk offered a handshake to John Cena, which the champions accepted. After a hug, Cena looked to betray Punk, but Seth Rollins clocks Punk with his briefcase, and lands a Curb Stomp. Cena took advantage and beat Punk for the win. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women's Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

John Cena: Still Champion

