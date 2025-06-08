The WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Premier Live Event (PLE) had everything the fans wanted: betrayals, surprises, new feuds, and most importantly, good wrestling on offer. Both the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches took the spotlight away from other title and non-title matches for the night, and rightly as the stakes in MITB matches were high as ever. Seth Rollins clinched his second-ever men's Money in the Bank match, while Naomi claimed her first women's MITB in her fifth try. Check out detailed results and highlights of the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 PLE below John Cena Wins 17th World Title: Ric Flair Reacts as ‘Cenation Leader’ Breaks His Record By Winning WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins Clinches Men's Money in the Bank Match

In a star-studded men's MITB, Seth Rollins prevailed over the likes of Penta, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Andrade, and El Grande Americano. The match witnessed exceptionally high-flying action inside and outside the ring, with the ladders aiding the superstars. As expected, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made their presence felt in the match to help Rollins, while Jacob Fatu, after laying everyone down, ended up betraying Solo. Eventually, Rollins ended up winning his second-ever men's MITB match.

Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB 2025

Naomi Wins Her Maiden Women's Money in the Bank Match

In her fifth try, Naomi finally got the monkey off her back and ended up winning her maiden Women's Money in the Bank match, beating opponents like Rhea Ripley. Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer. The match started with an all-out brawl, where all contestants showcased their in-ring abilities while making use of the dreaded ladder. The whole match has several ladder spots that caught the attention of the audience, including Bliss and Giulia getting bounced off a ladder. In the end, Naomi gained a sneaky win after pushing off Bliss and Ripley, who were racing to win the briefcase on a ladder.

Naomi Won The Briefcase

Dominik Mysterio Retains Title

In a cross-over match between WWE and AAA, Dominik Mysterio successfully managed to defend his title against Octagon Jr. The match featured crazy in-ring action with both wrestlers showcasing their aerial moves. However, eventually, Mysterio notched up a rare clean win to retain his Intercontinental Title.

Intercontinental Title Remains in WWE

Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship

In a match where not only the title, but also bragging rights, were up for grabs, Becky Lynch prevailed. Lynch ended up winning a hard-fought intercontinental title match, where Lyra Valkyria managed to put the new champion almost out of the fight. Lynch, who won the contest, asked Valkyria to keep her part of the stipulation, which the former champion did not, and ended up giving Lynch a beating.

Benky Lynch Clinches Women's Intercontinental Championship

R-Truth Spoils John Cena's Party

In a heel vs babyface tag team match, the team of undisputed champion John Cena and Logan Paul took on Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Jey Uso, which saw tempers flare within teammates, as a surprise interference cost a champion the match. Cena and Paul, despite saying encouraging words lately, ended up clashing against each other in the ring, which gave Rhodes and Uso great momentum. However, a mistimed frog splash from Paul hit Cena mid-match, which turned the tide in Rhodes' favour.

Cena was back to his evil self, using the belt on Rhodes multiple times, but just as the champion looked set to hit the winning shot, a masked man jumped into the ring and attacked Cena with the title belt, knocking the champ down. The masked man turned out to be R-Truth, much to the jubilation of the crowd. In the end, Rhodes and Uso picked up the victory, as a shell-shocked Cena sat down near the titantron.

R-Truth Costs John Cena Tag Match

