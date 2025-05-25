Cody Rhodes made an emphatic return to even the odds against John Cena and Logan Paul while Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman in what was an entertaining show in WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The match card promised a lot of excitement and memorable moments and it delivered all right. The events that transpired at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has and will go on to shape how the feuds leading to Money in the Bank and also the next few months. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 23: The Wyatt Sicks Returns, Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifiers Matches and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The match card for Money in the Bank had a massive addition with Cody Rhodes, standing alongside Jey Uso, challenging John Cena and Logan Paul. This was after the WWE Undisputed Champion intervened in Jey Uso vs Logan Paul World Heavyweight Championship match and attacked the former. Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal steel cage match, while Zelina Vega got the better of Chelsea Green to retain her WWE Women's United States Championship.

Cody Rhodes Comes to Jey Uso's Aid Against John Cena and Logan Paul

John Cena had an interaction with Jey Uso earlier backstage and little did anyone think that he would intervene in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Jey Uso hit the Frog Splash on Logan Paul and attempted a pinfall when the referee was dragged out of the ring by John Cena. The 17-time champion then went on to attack Jey Uso and in no time, the odds were evened with Cody Rhodes returning. The former WWE Undisputed Champion, who made his first appearance since his WrestleMania loss, hit the Cross Rhodes on John Cena. A stunned John Cena and Logan Paul looked on as Cody Rhodes, standing alongside Jey Uso, challenged the two for a match at WWE Money in the Bank. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 19: Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez Win Women's MITB Qualifying Matches, Logan Paul Knocks Out Jey Uso and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Cody Rhodes Returns

🚨🚨🚨 CODY RHODES IS BACK! 🚨🚨🚨 CODY RHODES IS BACK TO STOP JOHN CENA FROM SCREWING OVER JEY USO! #SNME pic.twitter.com/FUh1dObQVW — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Cody Rhodes, Alongside Jey Uso, Challenges John Cena and Logan Paul

"YOU'VE RUINED ENOUGH... WE'LL SEE YOU AT MONEY IN THE BANK!" 😤 WE'RE GETTING LOGAN PAUL & JOHN CENA vs. JEY USO & CODY RHODES at #MITB!!! #SNME pic.twitter.com/f4DbGZ3LCr — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

John Cena Beats R-Truth

John Cena, on expected lines, beat R-Truth in what was an entertaining match. R-Truth, who calls John Cena his childhood hero, walked out to the 'My Time is Now' theme music, wearing a gear much like the 17-time champion. The two had a good match, one of the highlights of which was R-Truth hitting the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and the Attitude Adjustment on John Cena. John Cena seemed to be headed towards using the WWE Undisputed Championship belt once again, but gave it back to the referee in a moment that received a massive pop. However, he gave R-Truth a low blow and hit the AA on him for the win. After the match, he eventually hit him with the WWE Undisputed Championship.

John Cena Attacks R-Truth After Their Match

There was absolutely NO REASON for this. 😔 You're wrong for this, John Cena...#SNME pic.twitter.com/hnuIgFfdXU — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman

In one of the big moments in WWE this year, Bronson Reed made his return. Well, not just that as the real highlight was him joining Seth Rollins, a man with whom he had a fiery feud not so long ago. The CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker started off the show and it had some good moments that saw the crowd chant louder and harder. The surprising moment of Bronson Reed's return happened when Paul Heyman distracted Sami Zayn, who was going for a Helluva Kick. Bronson Reed appeared all of a sudden and bulldozed CM Punk through the barricade. He had a face-off with Bron Breakker when Seth Rollins went on to hug his former adversary. Bronson Reed then attacked CM Punk and then posed alongside Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Sabu Dies: Hardcore Wrestling Legend Terry Brunk Passes Away At Age 60, WWE Condoles Demise.

Bronson Reeds Returns

WHERE DID HE COME FROM???? BRONSON REED IS BACK!!! 🫢🫢🫢#SNME pic.twitter.com/CPTzpIZwFb — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman

ROLLINS 🤝 REED 🤝 BREAKKER 🤝 HEYMAN The landscape has changed. #SNME pic.twitter.com/otCMzfSxDu — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Damian Priest Beats Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre exchanged blows early on in their match, which turned out to be an exciting one, one that teased future heel and face turns for the two. Damian Priest hit Drew McIntyre with the Claymore and the latter pulled off a South of Heaven chokeslam in what was one of the highlights of this match. It seemed that Drew McIntyre was rallying for a win and had gained momentum. After Damian Priest escaped a Claymore against a steel chair, he hit the Con-chair-to on Drew McIntyre, reminding fans of Edge and then walked out of the ring to win the match, much to the surprise of Jesse Ventura, who was on commentary. WWE teased a future heel turn for Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, becoming a babyface once again.

Damian Priest Hits Con-Chair-To on Drew McIntyre

Zelina Vega Beat Chelsea Green

WWE Women's United States champion Zelina Vega beat Chelsea Green to retain her title. A major moment of the match saw Zelina Vega pay homage to Rey Mysterio, hit the 619 on Chelsea Green and then her finisher, the Code Red to secure victory in this match. Former champion Chelsea Green was seen having a bloodied nose at the end of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).