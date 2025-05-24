The May 23rd episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown occurred from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The night saw more Money in the Bank Qualifying matches, and chilling moments saw The Wyatt Sicks return to WWE. Ahead of the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, there was a promo of R-Truth, who will face John Cena. The main event of this week's SmackDown was for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Fraxiom and The Street Profits performed exceptionally well. Their brawl ensued towards the end as DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns came down to the ring. However, the real shocker came when the WWE Universe witnessed the return of The Wyatt Sicks. The terrorising group unleashed their beast mode and ended the show on a thrilling note. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE SmackDown Results

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)