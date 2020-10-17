WWE SmackDown October 16, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. After the conclusion of WWE Draft 2020 this past week on Raw we saw superstars fight their farewell match on the blue brand before moving to Raw. One such battle was between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for Universal Championship. Reigns brutally defeated Monster Among Men and after the match, we saw Jey Uso appear who wanted to make a statement for himself prior to the Universal Title match with The Big Dog in Hell in a Cell pay per view 2020. However, Roman Reigns took down his cousin and stood tall in the end. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SmackDown Oct 16, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Oct 9, 2020 Results and Highlights: The New Day Defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro to Become Tag Team Champions; The Fiend Crushes Kevin Owens by Mandible Claws.

Apart from this, we saw The New Day farewell match on SmackDown where they defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus and Cesaro. Jeff Hardy was defeated by Lars Sullivan. Buddy Murphy offered friendship hand to Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio.

Roman Reigns Teaches His Cousin a Lesson!

Roman Reigns Assaults Braun Strowman After Title Match

Sasha Banks Has a Message For Bayley

Buddy Murphy Trying to Amend With Mysterios

The Street Profits Defeat Heel Ziggler & Robert Roode

An Emotional Night For The New Day

Fans are now eagerly waiting for WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 pay per view where Jey Uso will be facing Roman Reigns for Universal Championship match in first-ever 'I quit' Hell in a Cell match. WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 will take place on October 25, 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

