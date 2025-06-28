Organized at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on June 27 was very much a preview to the big night, the Night of Champions 2025. Stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk made big-time appearances. Also, the Women’s United States Championship title match took place between Giulia and Zelina Vega. The WWE Tag Team titles ended too. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 20: John Cena Shocks CM Punk With Wild Pipebomb Promo; Asuka, Randy Orton Wins and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The Night of Champions 2025 will have all the big answers, like who would clinch the King and Queen of the Ring for 2025. But, for now, read below for more details of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, June 27, to see what happened when top stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made appearances. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women's Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

Cody Rhodes Face-Off With Randy Orton

Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced Cody Rhodes, who made his appearance as the crowd cheered loudly for him. But as he was about to speak, he got interrupted by entrance music, as Randy Orton started making his way towards the ring. The crowd continued to sing Orton's theme song even when the music got off. This segment was however cut short because of a technical issue with the broadcaster.

Before the WWE Night of Champions

"You won't be King of the Ring, because I will."@CodyRhodes is confident he's leaving WWE Night of Champions with the crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/mt8nY2Kiin — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Jimmy Uso vs JC Mateo

As the show resumed, Jimmy Uso started the battle against JC Mateo in a singles match. JC Mateo beat Jimmy Uso by pinfall in about six minutes of the game. Solo Sikoa was causing interferences in the match, which helped JC Mateo deliver the tour of islands to pick up the win. Post-match Solo Sikoa went on to talk with the lost Jimmy Uso, asking him if he was ready to come back. Jacob Fatu made an entry and dropped a Samoan Drop on Mateo. Uso pushed Fatu out of the way and super-kicked Sikoa out of the ring, bringing the segment to an end.

Jacob Fatu Rescues

LOOK WHO IT IS! Jacob Fatu rescued Jimmy Uso from Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo 👊 pic.twitter.com/HFhQjAnJKz — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Women’s US Championship Title Match

Zelina Vega locked horns with Giulia in the Women’s US Championship title match. Giulia delivered the Northern Lights Bomb, picking up the win in roughly 7:30 minutes to win the Women’s US Championship title by pinfall. Queen of the Ring Tournament title finalists Asuka and Jade Cargill also entered the ring after the match, exchanging a few words before the all-important finale.

Giulia: New Champion

What a match!@giulia0221g is your NEW Women's United States Champion! 🇺🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/Mg4jQ0nwdv — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa (DIY) vs Andrade & Rey Fenix

An amazing battle was in place as Andrade & Rey Fenix clashed with DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) in an impromptu match. Andrade bringing in Rey Fenix was a surprise for many, but the duo did beat DIY: Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa after an intense fight of about 15 minutes, which ended by pinfall.

Andrade & Rey Fenix

WWE Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis)

WWE Tag Team Champions the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) clashed with The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) in the second title match of the show. The Street Profits won via DQ. The match had turned chaotic as Erik Rowan, Nikki Cross, and Uncle Howdy, all made appearances. Los Garza, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom are all seen coming ringside.

SmackDown Tag Team

The SmackDown Tag Team Division has arrived! pic.twitter.com/Ve9TzdrkKx — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton battled Nia Jax for the main event of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on June 27. Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious in the title match after 17 minutes by pinfall. Tiffany Stratton picked up the MITB briefcase and knocked Jax off before claiming victory to defend title.

MITB Briefcase and Tiffany Stratton

John Cena – CM Punk

In the final segment, John Cena made his appearance with the Belt held high. John Cena said, "This is what a winner looks like”, before calling CM Punk a loser. CM Punk then made his entry wearing a jersey, a chain, and a hat. CM Punk called John Cena a "clown", and started giving befitting replies with a to Cena with rhymes and raps in a 'Thuganomics' promo. CM Punk said, “Yo, check it, this is basic Punkanomics. Don’t adjust your television set, your eyes are just right. This clown plagiarized my pipe bomb, so now I’m stealing WordLife.” WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 23: Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill Win King & Queen of Ring Tournament Semi-Finals, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Thuganomics

