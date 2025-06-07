It was an exciting episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Dignity Health Center in Bakersfield and it certainly set the tone for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event). John Cena and Logan Paul ambushed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso and stood tall against their opponents while the Money in the Bank competitors for both men's and women's matches had explosive interactions with each other. WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

The match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is pretty stacked with the men's ladder match involving Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, Penta, Andrade, El Grande Americano and LA Knight. Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer will compete in the women's ladder match. Besides these two matches, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena will team up with Logan Paul to battle Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in what promises to be a massive tag team match. Also, Becky Lynch will have another shot at the Women's Intercontinental title when she faces Lyra Valkyria.

John Cena, Logan Paul Take Out Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and Logan Paul got the better of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to close out the show in a pretty exciting segment. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso had walked out to talk about their match against John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank before the WWE Undisputed Champion interrupted the two. As John Cena was flaunting the title, Logan Paul ambushed Jey Uso. John Cena then took out Cody Rhodes with the WWE Undisputed Championship and also went on to hit the Attitude Adjustment on him. Logan Paul hit the Frog Splash on both Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes before hitting the former WWE Undisputed Champion with the 'Paulverizer'. R-Truth Walks Out to John Cena's Theme Song Wearing His Gear During WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Match Against 17-Time Champion, Pays Homage to His 'Childhood Hero' (Watch Video).

John Cena and Logan Paul Ambush Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo Interrupt Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins, one of the favourites to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match was flanked by Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. He said that he was going to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before he was interrupted by Solo Sikoa, US champion Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. Solo Sikoa and Seth Rollins exchanged words, where the Visionary teased Jacob Fatu, turning on the former. Jimmy Uso then came into the picture and attacked JC Mateo. A match followed between the two, where Jimmy Uso pinned JC Mateo after the latter accidentally took out Jacob Fatu.

Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer Beat Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Naomi

Before they face each other in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, it was a six-woman tag team match on SmackDown where Stephanie Vaquer teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley to take on Giulia, Roxanne Perez and Naomi. It was a sensational match with some jaw-dropping moments, one of them including Stephanie Vaquer hitting the Devil's Kiss on Naomi and later, the crowd chanted 'This is awesome' when Roxanne Perez converted a Riptide into a DDT. In the end, it was the team of Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer who prevailed in the contest after Naomi refused to accept Roxanne Perez's tag. Rhea Ripley pinned Roxanne Perez for the win.

Other Results/Events on Friday Night SmackDown

Giulia helped Zelina Vega in her Bakersfield Brawl match against Piper Niven before assaulting the Women's United States Champion. She had earlier made it clear that she was going for Zelina Vega's title and that could be the storyline post Money in the Bank. Also, El Hijo del Vikingo, who is slated to face Chad Gable at Worlds Collide, prevented him from interfering in the match between Penta and Andrade against American Made. Also, Seth Rollins attacked LA Knight, causing him to win via disqualification against Aleister Black.

