New Delhi, September 23: Accenture, the technology consulting firm, has reportedly proposed establishing a new campus in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aligns with similar expansions by other major IT companies, which include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant, to strengthen their presence in southern India.

As per reports, the proposal is said to be under review by the state government. If approved, the new Accenture campus could bring significant employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

It would also strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as a growing hub for IT and digital services in the country.

TCS and Cognizant have taken advantage of a new state policy that offers leased land at INR 0.99 per acre to large companies that commit to creat employment. Following this trend, Accenture has reportedly proposed establishing a new campus in Andhra Pradesh.

As per a report of Reuters, Accenture has requested around 10 acres in Visakhapatnam under similar terms. The planned project is expected to generate approximately 12,000 jobs, which is expected to boost local employment and contributing to the region’s growth as an emerging IT hub. The exact investment Accenture plans to make for establishing the campus has not been disclosed.

As per reports, TCS and Cognizant obtained land leases under the policy to develop campuses in Visakhapatnam. It is expected to create approximately 20,000 jobs. TCS has reportedly allocated over USD 154 million for its new facility, where ad Cognizant plans to invest USD 183 million.

The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly keen on bringing Accenture to the state. A government official noted that while the approval process might take some time, the proposal is likely to be approved. The official said, "It is not an unreasonable ask by Accenture, and the proposal will go through."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

