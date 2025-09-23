Redmond, September 23: Microsoft could soon launch several beta AI-powered features via the Windows AI Labs program. Ahead of the official announcement, several users have spotted references to these features in the Windows AI Labs program. Among various features, a report claimed that Microsoft Paint would be the first app to get them.

As per a report by The Verge, several new feature references were spotted by Windows testers in pre-release updates to Microsoft Paint last week. Amid the buzz, the report said that Microsoft confirmed the program and providing early access to new AI features across Windows. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing ‘Mute Everyone Mentions’ To Reduce Group Chat Distractions.

Microsoft Launching New AI Features Via Windows AI Lab

As reported by The Verge, Mike Harsh, Microsoft's partner director of product management, said that the Windows AI Lab, a pilot accelerator program, would help the company validate new AI features in the operating system. Harsh further added that the program would focus on fast customer feedback on the usability of the features, their interest, and market fit.

The report further mentioned that the Windows AI Labs features appeared in some Paint versions; however, it was not clear what types of features Microsoft would test for the app. It hinted that the tech giant was adding features like those in Photoshop that would help users with photo editing. It highlighted options like transparency, layers, and ".paint" project files. OriginOS 6 Coming Soon: Vivo and iQOO To Launch New Android 16-Based OS in India, Likely Replacing Funtouch OS.

The AI tools in the Paint app could likely be similar to what Adobe Photoshop offers. Beyond the Paint app with image generation capability, the Notepad app, File Explorer, and others would also get AI features.

