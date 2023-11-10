AI To Boost Quality Engineering at Core of Business Operations, 77% Firms Invest in Artificial Intelligence To Bolster QE: Report

The vast majority (97 per cent) think that QE is an active element in driving the sustainability agenda in their organisation, and over half (55 per cent) highlighted the benefits of the environmental aspect of sustainable IT.

Technology IANS| Nov 10, 2023 06:25 PM IST
AI To Boost Quality Engineering at Core of Business Operations, 77% Firms Invest in Artificial Intelligence To Bolster QE: Report
Artificial Intelligence Representational Image (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi, November 10: As 67 per cent of organisations globally have incorporated quality engineering (QE) at the core of their business operations, about 77 per cent of firms are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to bolster their QE, a new report said on Friday. According to the report published by Capgemini, Sogeti, and OpenText, organisations cite for the first time, higher productivity as the primary outcome driven by AI (65 per cent).

Respondents stated that employing AI to increase test reliability (33 per cent) and reduce the number of faults (29 per cent) was no longer their top emphasis, suggesting a shift in the testing philosophy, with an increased tolerance for defects as long as they can be fixed quickly and efficiently. AI Talent in Demand: Top Companies Posting Jobs Around ChatGPT-4; Microsoft, Citigroup Among Leading Firms Looking for Talented Workers in Artificial Intelligence.

"As the findings in the World Quality Report demonstrate, 77 per cent of businesses understand this and are making investments to make AI a critical part of their quality engineering infrastructure," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "AI’s impact will extend beyond investors and customers to provide profound economic, social and environmental benefits as well," he added. The report also confirmed sustainable IT as an increasing interest area for quality teams.

The vast majority (97 per cent) think that QE is an active element in driving the sustainability agenda in their organisation, and over half (55 per cent) highlighted the benefits of the environmental aspect of sustainable IT.  Over 70 per cent of organisations cited that they value a central Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE) over traditional project-level QA practices.

This demonstrates they are moving to Agile quality management, which emphasises continuous improvement, adaptability, and customer-centricity.  Notably, respondents are prioritising development skills for quality engineers, such as SQL/Python/C#/Java (42 per cent) and CI/CD (39 per cent), over traditional testing skills like automation (28 per cent) and performance tooling (24 per cent). Snapchat-Parent Snap Partners With OpenAI To Offer New ChatGPT Remote API for Lens Developers.

"It’s interesting to see the role AI can play, particularly in generating test cases and automating quality procedures, but also on the importance of quality practices to enhance value delivery to customers and end users," said Mark Buenen, Global Leader, Quality Engineering and Testing at the Capgemini Group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Technology
