Delhi, April 20: Amazon has initiated another round of layoffs, this time in its advertising unit. The e-commerce giant has confirmed that the layoffs have been done to cut costs. Amazon began informing employees in the advertising department that they were being let go via email on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in CNBC, this round of Amazon layoffs are a part of the 9,000 job cuts announced by CEO Andy Jassy some time back. Paul Kotas, Amazon’s senior vice president of advertising, IMDb and Grand Challenge, said that the company is prioritising resources with an eye toward maximising benefits to customers and health of the business in a memo to employees. Accenture Layoff: Tech Layoffs Deepens As IT Firm Announces 19,000 Jobs Cuts, Delays Freshers Recruitments; Top Five Points.

The internal memo shared by the company reads “This morning we took the difficult step of informing Amazon Ads team members who were impacted by role reductions in the U.S. and Canada. In other regions, we are following local policies which require additional time and process steps, including consultation with employee representative bodies. We will communicate with affected employees in other regions in accordance with those policies and timelines.” Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Begins Fresh Round of Sackings Globally, Technical Employees Most Hit.

In the Ads department, the company is reallocating resources by shifting team members, slowing down or stopping certain programs. This will result in role eliminations for a small percentage of Amazon, the executive said.

The email reportedly added that layoffs will begin on June 20 or July 17 and would most likely affect workers in New York and New Jersey.

CEO Andy Jassy had earlier announced that the Amazon layoffs will impact people in advertising, cloud computing, Twitch live streaming and human resources divisions.

It is important to note that the company had decided to let go of 18,000 employees in 2022, and announced job cuts to 9,000 more employees recently.

