Jerusalem, August 12: Amdocs, an Israel-based technology company, is reportedly planning to lay off hundreds of employees as part of a transformation process to adjust to artificial intelligence (AI). The company frequently announces layoffs, affecting more or fewer employees, calling it a "fine-turning" process. However, this time, the round of layoffs at Amdocs may be due to the adoption of genAI.

According to a report by CTech, the upcoming Amdocs layoff round will see the company implement artificial intelligence as a crucial part of a new AI unit. Shuky Sheffer-led Amdocs will enter a transformative stage by establishing a new GenAI & Data unit and embedding AI into the company's DNA. TikTok Layoffs in Germany: ByteDance-Owned Social Company To Lay Off 150 Berlin Employees From ‘Trust and Safety’ Team To Replace With AI.

Amdocs Layoffs Likely to Affect Hundreds of Employees

Israel-based tech giant Amdocs has yet to confirm the layoffs of employees due to the adoption of generative AI. However, the report highlighted that the company started developing a GenAI & Data department over the past two years, which hinted that a significant workforce would be trimmed. Amdocs's new GenAI & Data division is expected to combine its engineering, product, strategy and go-to-market teams under a single roof.

Amdocs Layoffs History: Thousands Cut Before AI Implementation

According to the report, Amdocs is a large organisation with around 29,000 employees globally in 2024. The layoffs due to AI will likely affect a few hundred. In Israel, the tech giant has 5,000 employees. Over the years, the company conducted many Amdocs layoffs, affecting thousands of employees. In 2023, it eliminated 2,700 positions in two rounds, cutting 12% from its workforce. The report said that the job cuts by Amdocs were driven by shifting market demand. By laying off employees, the company aims to pair its strengths with AI innovation to drive its next growth phase. TCS Layoffs: Employees’ Unions Urge IT Company To Withdraw Layoff Plans After It Announced 12,000 Job Cuts, Advise Staff Against Resigning Under Pressure.

Layoffs Due to AI By Other Israeli Companies

Amdocs is a tech company that provides solutions for telecommunication and media companies. While the world is moving towards the adoption of AI and genAI, the latest move by the tech company could disappoint some employees who could be targeted. Many other companies in Israel, such as Verbit, have reduced their workforce. Verbit layoffs affected dozens of employees when it found translation tools powered by artificial intelligence. Yotpo, an e-commerce marketing company, also cut over 200 jobs due to AI.

