Mumbai, December 2: The Department of Telecom (DoT) of India has asked all major smartphone manufacturers to preload their new devices with the government’s Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app. The November 28 order gives companies 90 days to ensure the app is installed, visible, and fully functional at first setup, and crucially, cannot be disabled or removed by users. For devices already in the supply chain, manufacturers must deliver the app through a mandatory software update.

The Sanchar Saathi app, operated by the Department of Telecommunications, is designed to verify device authenticity and assist in tracking lost or stolen phones. Government data says the tool, launched earlier this year, has already helped recover more than 700,000 handsets, including 50,000 in October alone. Though currently offered as an optional download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the new mandate is expected to face scrutiny from companies like Apple, which typically resist nondisable preloads. Sanchar Saathi Helps Recover over 50,000 Lost and Stolen Mobile Handsets Across India in October 2025:Department of Telecommunications.

.@DoT_India issues directions for pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi App in mobile handsets to verify the genuineness of mobile handsets Pre-installed App must be Visible, Functional, and Enabled for users at first setup Manufacturers must ensure the App is easily accessible… — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 1, 2025

In a related public statement, the DoT said manufacturers must make the app easily accessible during device setup and submit a compliance report within 120 days.

Meanwhile, many political leaders and industry experts have raised their concerns over the directive, even calling it 'an attack on democracy'. Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, called it a "part of the long series of relentless assaults on the Constitutional Rights of Indian citizens," and demanded immediate rollback. Telecom Fraud: DoT Disconnects Over 3.4 Crore Mobile Connections, Blocks 3.19 Lakh IMEI Numbers, Disengages 16.97 WhatsApp Accounts Through Sanchar Saathi Portal.

Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT Direction is beyond unconstitutional. The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a… pic.twitter.com/kx33c7fmda — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 1, 2025

Privacy advocates have criticised the latest move, with some calling it dictatorial in nature. “This is a first. India has never before required an unremovable state app on every device. Russia does btw, with its MAX Messenger (started September 2025),” said Nikhil Pahwa, digital rights activist and founder of MediaNama.

“Sanchar Saathi is a lost phone tracker, but if it gets embedded with no possibility of removal, it becomes a government tracker on your device…The way things work with India’s Department of Telecom, there was no public consultation, the order wasn’t disclosed. Just forced. This is dictatorial in nature. If they get away with this, more will follow,” said Pahwa on X.

More bad news for mobile phone users in India (after SIM binding): Our government is mandating a government app (sanchar saathi) on every new phone, permanently, Reuters reports. Will be pushed to your phone via OTA. New smartphones need to have it. Users cannot delete it. This… — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) December 1, 2025

Outrageous! Wake up INDIA! The Govt's Sanchar Saathi app mandate is a blatant assault on our privacy & freedom! By forcing it pre-installed on every new phone, not allowing us to uninstall the aap, all under the guise of 'safety', the government will potentially have the power to… pic.twitter.com/bMTuVJmzSf — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 1, 2025

Sanchar Saathi mobile Application mandate to every mobile phone manufacturer as a permanent mobile feature by the GoI is nothing but another BIG BOSS surveillance moment. Such shady ways to get into individual phones will be protested and opposed & if the IT Ministry thinks that… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 1, 2025

The DoT has also recently directed over-the-top (OTT) communication apps, including WhatsApp and Telegram, to ensure SIM binding within 90 days. This means the OTT app will remain linked to the mobile number on a particular device and will bar users from accessing the services without the SIM card used to register for the application.

