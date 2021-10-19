Apple, on Monday, officially launched a slew of products during the Unleashed event. These products include new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3rd-gen, new HomePod Mini and Music Voice plan. Apple launched the AirPods 3 in India at Rs 18,500. After its launch, the company has slashed the price of AirPods 2 earbuds by Rs 6,000. As a reminder, the 2nd-gen earbuds were launched at Rs 14,900 with a normal charging case. The company introduced a wireless charging case option at Rs 18,900 later. As per the Apple India website, AirPods 2 is currently listed at Rs 12,900, and only the wireless charging case option is available. Apple 3rd-Gen AirPods Launched in India at Rs 18,900; New HomePod Mini at Rs 9,900.

Apple AirPods 2 (Photo Credits: Apple)

AirPods 2 earbuds come powered by the H1 audio chip to deliver a faster and more stable wireless connection to Apple devices. The H1 chip also gets voice-enabled Siri access and delivers up to 30 percent lower gaming latency. AirPods 2 also come with 'Hey Siri' assistance. The 2nd-gen earbuds deliver an industry-leading 5 hours of listening and up to 3 hours of talk time, all on a single charge.

Apple AirPods 2 (Photo Credits: Apple)

AirPods 2 is easy to set up and gets connected immediately and offers seamless switches between iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad and Apple TV. With Audio Sharing, AirPods 2 users can easily share a song, podcast or another audio stream between two sets of AirPods - each with independent volume control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).