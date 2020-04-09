Apple iPhone 11 Series Being Offered At Steep Discounts in China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple iPhone 11 Series (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, April 9: Multiple third-party resellers in China are offering discounts on the iPhone 11 lineup in an attempt to bolster demand during a time when consumer confidence and spending is low due to new coronavirus pandemic. On JD.com, the 64GB version of the basic iPhone 11 now costs 4,999 yuan (US$708), 500 yuan (US$70) cheaper than the original price, reports the South China Morning Post. Apple iPhone 9 Aka iPhone SE 2 Listed on JD.com & E-commerce Site Before Global Launch.

The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro has an even steeper price cut that shaves off 1,200 yuan (US$170). And the top-tier iPhone 11 Pro Max is selling for a whopping 1,600 yuan (US$227) off. The same price cuts can be found on electronics retailers Suning and Guomei. However, Apple's official website in China has not cut the price. According to Chinese media outlet National Business Daily, the iPhone maker had no comment when asked whether the price cuts were authorized by the company or not. Apple iPhone SE 2 Aka iPhone 9 Reportedly To Be Launched on March 31: All You Need To Know.

The Cupertino based tech giant has already warned that coronavirus pandemic will affect its business in the January-March quarter as worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. In an investor update in February, the tech giant said it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance it provided for the upcoming quarter. Apple originally expected to see revenue of $63 to $67 billion in the March quarter, but that number is likely to be much lower. Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released on April 30.