Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its iPhone 13 series globally soon. Ahead of its launch, new leaks and speculations of the upcoming iPhone 13 series have emerged online. As per a new report, iPhone 13 series is likely to comprise iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. iPhone 13 Series is rumoured to come with a smaller notch as compared to the current iPhone 12 lineup. All the models of the iPhone 13 series will come with a decreased camera bump height. Display Manufacturer BOE To Supply OLED Panels for iPhone 13: Report.

Apple iPhone 13 series phones are expected to come with an improved optical image stabilisation feature to provide better, stable images and improved portrait mode. iPhone 13 series is likely to come with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, a high refresh rate, bigger batteries, combined Face and Touch ID. In terms of audio, the tech giant could add new audio improvements to the iPhone 13 series by adding enhancements to the noise cancellation and the overall audio output.

Apple always launches its flagship series in September every year. So we expect the iPhone 13 series to debut at that time. It would be interesting to watch where the upcoming iPhone 13 series stand in future.

