San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to feature punch hole-display for the first time in Pro models launching in 2022. The 6.06-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max models will have hole-displays, citing sources, The Elec reported. The two other models, the regular 6.06-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone Max models, will continue to have the notch as they did for the versions on the iPhone 13 series. Apple To Launch Three New Watch Models Next Year: Report.

According to the report, Apple will also be applying low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels on the Pro models launching next year, which will presumably be called iPhone 14.

A recent report also noted that the tech giant may use Wi-Fi 6E in iPhone 14 series and the upcoming Apple VR headset. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that new Apple products, including the iPhone 14 and a head-mounted display device, will accelerate a broader industry upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6E specification.

Wi-Fi 6E enables higher-speed 6GHz connection that will be essential for the user experience of Apple's VR headset. Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).