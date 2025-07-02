Moto G96 5G is set to launch in India on July 9, 2025, in two RAM and storage options - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Motorola India will introduce this Moto G series device in four colours - PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue and PANTONE Dresden Blue. Moto G96 5G will feature a 6.67-inch 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor mated with LPDDR5X RAM. It will run on Android 15-based OS. Moto G96 5G will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging, weigh 178 grams, and have a 7.93mm thickness. It will have a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera. Moto G96 5G price could start at INR 22,990 for the base variant. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Expected Soon, Coming With IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance Rating; Here’s Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Moto G96 5G Launch in India on July 9, 2025

MotoG96 5G- 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED Display | Sony LYT-700C Camera | Snapdragon 7s Gen2 | Launch- 9th July @flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 2, 2025

