Apple iPhone SE 2020 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12PM via Flipkart; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India Sale (Photo Credits: Apple India)

American smartphone maker introduced the Apple iPhone SE 2020 last month in India. The smartphone went on sale in the US last month but its availability in India was not announced then. Well, the time has come as the iPhone 8 similar looking mobile phone is scheduled to go on sale in India today at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart with exciting offers such as an instant discount of up to Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank Credit Cards, no-cost EMI options & much more. Apple HomePod Now Available in India for Rs 19,900.

Coming to the specifications, Apple iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch HDR10+ retina widescreen LCD multi-touch HD display with a resolution of 1334x750 pixels. Powered by Apple's fastest A13 Bionic chipset, the smartphone flaunts a single 12MP wide-angle camera with digital zoom up to 5x, portrait & advanced bokeh mode. Upfront, there is a 7MP snapper for clicking stunning selfies & making video calls. The iPhone SE 2020 runs on iOS 13 which is claimed to be the world's most secure & personal mobile operating system by the company.

Apple's new 2020 SE mobile will be offered in three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. The handset will come packed with an 18W fast charging support & will be available in black, white & red shades. Additionally, the mobile phone also supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi calling & Bluetooth 5. Coming to the pricing, Apple iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs 42,500 for 64GB, Rs 47,800 for 128GB & Rs 58,300 for 256GB on Flipkart.