Mumbai, March 30: Apple is expected to announce a strategic pivot in its artificial intelligence development during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, 2026. Rather than launching a direct competitor to established chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini, the company is reportedly moving toward a "product-first" strategy that prioritises enhancing its existing hardware ecosystem through third-party integrations.

According to industry reports, Apple executives have acknowledged that their internal generative AI technology currently lags behind leaders such as OpenAI and Google. Consequently, the tech giant is shifting its focus toward "Extensions," a new feature for iOS 27 that will allow users to run external AI services directly within the Siri interface, effectively turning the virtual assistant into a marketplace for AI capabilities. Apple 50th Anniversary: CEO Tim Cook Shares ‘Think Different’ Message as Tech Giant Turns 50 on April 1.

The 'Extensions' Marketplace and iOS 27

The centrepiece of this new strategy is the introduction of a dedicated section in the App Store for AI Extensions. This will allow users to select which AI model powers their specific needs, whether it be OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, or Anthropic’s Claude. By opening Siri to these third-party services, Apple intends to provide high-level AI functionality without the immediate need to bridge the gap with its own proprietary models.

This approach mirrors Apple’s historical philosophy with services like iMessage: using software as a functional layer to drive hardware sales. By embedding "just enough" AI to maintain parity with Android competitors, the company aims to retain its user base while taking a customary commission from third-party AI subscriptions processed through its platform.

Collaboration with Google Gemini

In tandem with the Extensions initiative, Apple is leveraging its multi-year collaboration with Google. The next generation of Apple’s Foundation Models is expected to be built on Gemini’s infrastructure. This partnership allows Apple to revamp Siri’s core functions using proven technology while maintaining its strict "privacy promise."

Technical details suggest that Apple has secured access to Gemini models within its own data centres. This allows for "Private Cloud Compute," where data is processed either on-device or on Apple-controlled servers, ensuring that user information is not shared with Google. This setup provides the computational power of Gemini with the security protocols synonymous with the iPhone ecosystem.

Strategic Shift: Winning the Product, Not the Model

Analysts suggest that Apple’s goal is not to "win" the AI race in terms of raw model performance, but to win the user experience. By making the iPhone the premier vessel for all leading AI models, Apple positions itself as an essential intermediary. This reduces the pressure to close the research gap with dedicated AI firms while immediately improving the utility of its devices. iPhone 18 Pro Max New Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 2026 Launch.

As WWDC approaches, the industry remains focused on how these integrations will impact battery life and device performance. While Apple continues to develop its own smaller, on-device models for basic tasks, the June 8 keynote is expected to solidify the company's role as a platform provider in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).