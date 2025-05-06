Cupertino, May 6: Apple Siri was criticised by many for violating the users' privacy and following a class action lawsuit, the tech giant agreed to pay USD 95 million in settlement to the affected individuals. The iPhone maker started notifying users about Apple Siri's USD 95 million payouts in response to the privacy lawsuit settlement. Apple Siri was accused of recording user users' private conversations without their consent.

Those affected can inform the company and receive their share of Apple Siri's settlement amount. The USD 95 million payout covers the following devices: iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, Mac, and iPod Touch. These devices could have activated private conversations and recorded them without asking for permission from the users. OpenAI Continues To Be Non-Profit Company, ChatGPT-Developer Decides To Step Back From Its For-Profit Plan Amid Legal Challenges and Criticism.

Apple Siri USD 95 Million Payout - Who Is Eligible?

To get Apple Siri's settlement payout, the user needs to be eligible to claim. Apple has already started sending emails to the users who were identified in its records with the subject "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement." The individuals who had a Siri-enabled device somewhere between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, then Siri had likely recorded the private conversations without the user's permission. If that is the case, such a user can participate in the Apple Siri settlement.

How Much A User Can Get in Apple Siri USD 95 Million Payout?

The users who are eligible for the Siri settlement will receive USD 20 per device out of USD 95 million. If the users have five devices, they could receive up to USD 100, depending on how many people apply for the payout.

How To Submit Your Claim for Apple Siri Settlement Payout?

The eligible users can file their claims by submitting a form online. Users can apply for the Siri payout share by sending mail or online. However, the users must have received a notification email containing the Claim ID and Confirmation Code which are required to submit your claim. If a user did not receive the email from Apple but thinks they qualify, then there is a different process. The submission deadline is July 2, 2025.

Users who believe they qualify but were not notified need to fill out personal information, including name, address, phone number, and email, along with the email address used in the Siri-enabled device. Further, they need to provide the details of the series and model number. Then, they can select a payment option and complete the attestation settlement after finalising the form and clicking Submit. Google Ad Network Showing Ads in Chats With Some Third-Party AI Chatbots, Says Report.

On the other hand, users who are not interested in getting a payout even after receiving a notification for Apple Siri's USD 95 million payouts can opt out. They will still retain the right to sue Apple and future claims related to the case. However, instructions for requesting exclusion are also set for the July 2 deadline. More details are available on the settlement FAQ page.

