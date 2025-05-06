OpenAI confirmed that it would continue to be a nonprofit organisation, stepping back from its plans to go for-profit. The ChatGPT maker said that the existing for-profit would become a "Public Benefit Corporation". The Sam Altman-run company further said, "Nonprofit will control & be a significant owner of the PBC and Nonprofit & PBC will continue to have the same mission. OpenAI faced legal trouble and criticism from people like Elon Musk who said that the AI company was built to work as open-source, thus it was named OpenAI. WAVES Summit 2025: Reliance Jio Unveils ‘AI Photo Play’ on Jio AI Cloud To Let Users Create Realistic AI Avatars and Set Suitable Themes.

OpenAI Takes Step Back From Going For-Profit Organisation

4 facts about our structure: -OpenAI will continue to be controlled by the current nonprofit -Our existing for-profit will become a Public Benefit Corporation -Nonprofit will control & be a significant owner of the PBC -Nonprofit & PBC will continue to have the same mission — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 5, 2025

