New Delhi, May 5: Google is reportedly showing advertisements in conversations with certain third-party AI chatbots. Google AdSense is introducing the feature after conducting tests with various AI search startups. The move appears to be part of Alphabet Inc.'s strategy to maintain its competitive advantage in the digital advertising space, as generative artificial intelligence becomes popular and widely used.

Google's advertising network has started to display ads during conversations with chatbots. Earlier this year, Google’s AdSense for Search network, which usually places ads within the search results of various websites, broadened its scope to include interactions with chatbots created by AI startups. As per a report of Bloomberg, the development comes after testing it with several startups last year and earlier this year, including AI search apps like iAsk and Liner. Google Ad Account Suspension: Tech Giant Removes 247.4 Million Ads, Suspends 2.9 Million Advertiser Accounts in India Due to Policy Violations, Says ‘2024 Ads Safety’ Report.

By conducting experiments with AI startups, the company can explore the potential for advertising in the emerging field of AI chat interactions. As generative AI startups look for ways to manage the expenses associated with providing AI-driven responses to users, many are turning to advertising-based business models.

Displaying ads alongside its own search results is central to Google's business model, supported by a vast network that delivers advertising across a large portion of the internet. However, the dominance is facing challenges from new competitors such as OpenAI and Perplexity AI, which are trying to attract users away from Google. Google’s Gemini AI May Soon Be Integrated Into iPhones, Says CEO Sundar Pichai During Antitrust Trail.

A Google spokesperson reportedly said, “AdSense for Search is available for websites that want to show relevant ads in their conversational AI experiences.” Tomasz Tunguz, a general partner at Theory Ventures, has reportedly stated that as Google makes significant investments to maintain its leading position and, discovering the most effective methods to generate revenue from generative AI will be crucial. Tunguz said, “Having greater visibility into what’s working” is essential to success.

