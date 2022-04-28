After releasing a polishing cloth, Apple has started selling the smart water bottles. The smart water bottles are not available on the Apple India website yet, but the global website showcases three smart bottles listed - HidrateSpark Pro, HidrateSpark Pro Steel and Hidrate Spark 3. All three smart water bottles are available for purchase via the Apple US website. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Come With Rounded Corners: Report.

HidrateSpark Pro Steel Smart Water Bottle (Photo Credits: Apple)

Smart water bottles allow users to track their water intake. With the help of an LED sensor, data is sent to the Apple Health app. The bottles hold 32 ounces of fluid and sport two kinds of the lid. The bottles can keep the fluid cool for 24 hours.

The bottles and lid are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. However, the LED puck can not be washed and users will have to use a cloth to clean it. Coming to the pricing, the HidrateSpark Pro Smart water bottle is priced at $59.95 and the HidrateSpark Pro Steel smart water bottle costs $79.95. Hydrate Spark 3 Smart water bottle retails at $59.95.

