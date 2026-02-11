Mumbai, February 11: Apple is expected to maintain stable entry-level pricing for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, despite a significant rise in global memory and component costs. According to recent analyst reports, the technology giant aims to keep the starting prices of its premium models consistent with the current generation to protect its market share.

If these projections from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu hold true, the iPhone 18 Pro will likely start at USD 1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced from USD 1,199. These figures apply to the base 256GB configurations, suggesting that Apple is prepared to absorb higher production costs rather than passing them on to consumers. Apple 50th Anniversary 2026: CEO Tim Cook Confirms Major Plans for Celebration This Year; Here’s What To Expect.

Apple Aggressive Supply Chain Negotiations

The move comes amid a challenging environment for the electronics industry, as demand for AI infrastructure and data centres has driven up the cost of DRAM and NAND flash memory. To counter this, Apple has reportedly engaged in aggressive negotiations with key suppliers, including Samsung and SK Hynix, to mitigate the impact of rising prices.

In addition to memory, the company is reportedly leveraging its massive scale to secure favourable rates for display panels and camera modules. Apple has also transitioned to quarterly memory contract negotiations, moving away from semi-annual agreements. This shift provides the company with greater flexibility to navigate market volatility, though it remains exposed to potential price spikes later in 2026.

Apple Offsetting Margins Through Services Revenue

Industry experts suggest that Apple’s strategy involves accepting slightly slimmer hardware margins in exchange for ecosystem stability. By keeping hardware prices attractive, the company ensures a steady flow of users into its Services division, which recently recorded over USD 30 billion in a single quarter.

While Apple appears positioned to hold its ground, the broader smartphone market remains under pressure. Research firm IDC has warned that average smartphone prices could rise by 6% to 8% this year due to persistent component shortages. Competitors like Samsung have already indicated that cost pressures may influence the pricing of their upcoming flagship releases. Apple iPhone 17 Croma Sale: E-Commerce Website Offers Major Discounts and Deals on iPhone 17 Series; Check Valentine’s Day 2026 Discount.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is anticipated to launch in September 2026. While final pricing is often determined by late-stage market conditions, current supply chain indicators suggest Apple will rely on its financial strength to keep its flagship devices accessible to its premium user base.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

